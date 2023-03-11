by Ajiri Daniels

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has assured the public that that it has no intention to withdraw the charges preferred against the House of Representatives Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa.

Attorney General of the State and Commissioner of Justice,Musa Lawan, made the clarification in a chat with reporters in the state following speculations on social media that his ministry intended to file a case of nolle prosequi in favour of the defendant.

He explained that as far as the Ministry was concerned, the case was adjourned to last Tuesday for ruling on the bail application filed by the defendant before a Kano Magistrate court.

He said that the Ministry was not aware of his bail application at the Federal High Court because they were not served with the notice due to the fact that it was an ex parte application.

He stated they only received the case file only on Wednesday for advice , adding that they have to study it well enough considering the nature of the charges against the defendant.

“We have perused the case diary and I have instructed that the case file be transmitted back to the police yesterday with our observations and legal advice so that we can properly charge and arraign the defendant at the state high court with the offences he was alleged to have committed.

Days ago, Alhassan Ado Doguwa was granted bail in the sum of N500 million by a Federal High Court in the state following an ex parte application for the enforcement of his fundamental right. He was earlier arraigned before a Kano Magistrate at Nonmansland which remanded him in correctional center till March 7.