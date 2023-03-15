From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The leadership of the National Youths Alliance has passed a vote of no confidence on the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the conduct of the February 25 presidential and legislative elections.

In a statement made available to media men, the National spokesman of the group, Comrade Obande Gideon while appraising INEC’s conduct of the February 25 election, said President Muhammadu Buhari took time to package a well-designed electoral process aimed at bequeathing credible election to the nation, however, the INEC allegedly sabotaged the process.

The statement added that the INEC boss allegedly derailed the process by deliberately refusing to allow the transmission of the results electronically and in real time in order to allow the servers to be tampered with.

“Prof Mahmud Yakubu promised Nigerians a credible election but reneged on the promises.

“In the same vein, we are calling on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commissions (EFCC), Independent Crimes and Related Commissions and other anti-graft commissions to call Prof Mahmud and commissioners to explain the rumours that INEC servers were about to be hacked, hence the refusal of INEC to upload the results of the presidential elections.

“The National Youths Alliance has lost confidence in INEC’s ability to conduct a credible gubernatorial election and legislative polls coming up by March 18.

“Apart from rejecting the result of the February 25 election, we will approach the courts with the aim of making sure that all the irregularities allowed by INEC are corrected

“We are urging the youths to come out en mass to vote for their choice of candidates during the gubernatorial and legislative election because if they do not come out they will lose many votes to the opponents.

“Failure to come out massively and vote would only give upper hands to the opponents, “the statement said.