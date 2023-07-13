From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services(DSS), Thursday said it has complied with order by an Abuja High Court, to charge former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele to court.

DSS Public Relations Officer Peter Afunanya, who made this known in a statement, said “Sequel to an Abuja High Court Order of today, 13th July, 2023, the Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele has been charged to court in compliance with the Order.

“The public may recall that the Service had, in 2022, applied for a Court Order to detain him in respect of a criminal investigation. Though he obtained a restraining order from an FCT High Court, the Service, however, arrested him in June, 2023, on the strength of suspected fresh criminal infractions/information, one of which forms the basis for his current prosecution.

“The Service assures the public of professionalism, justice and fairness in handling this matter and indeed the discharge of its duties within the confines of the law.