From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Alumni Association of Taraba State Polytechnic, Suntai, on Thursday said that the quality of learning they got from the Polytechnic has given them an edge over other students in most of the Universities they attended to further their education.

The members are reacting to Social Media reports that the school produces students who bribe their way and literally buy certificates without learning.

Mr John Israel Bobuin, the leader of the alumni association told journalists that most of the students who graduated from the school and are studying in other institutions of learning in and outside the state have distinguished themselves.

Bobuin said that most of the offices in the state are also staffed by graduates of the school and are doing very well in their various fields of endeavours.

“Our attention has been drawn to a malicious story making rounds the social Media that the Taraba State Polytechnic is producing students who graduate without adequate knowledge. The story, alleged that students bribe lecturers to pass their examinations without learning anything.

“This is a big slap on our faces as graduates from the same institution. I am a graduate from this school and I proceeded to Taraba State University where I graduated with a First Class Degree in Mathematics.

“We also have students like Patience Audu,Paul Nondika, Timothy Daniel, Raphael Wilfred, and Iorkase Wilfred Waave among several others, who graduated here and have proceeded to bag First Class or Second Class Upper in various Courses in different Universities across the country.

“It is therefore an annoying and mischievous wickedness for anyone to imply that we are Ill-trained or that we bought our way through school.

“I can categorically tell you that this is false information. We have a school where the Rector practically goes from one class to the other monitoring activities of Lecturers to ensure that they don’t miss lectures. As a student, let me tell you that most of the Lecturers even take attendance at classes by order of this Rector. Let me tell you that if there is any management that has fought corruption in this school, it is this management”.