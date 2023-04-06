• Asks govt to have a rethink on subsidy removal

From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As the decision by the Federal Government on the total removal of subsidy on premium motor spirit popularly known as petrol thickens, the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) on Thursday expressed fear the palliative would be looted by corrupt in-charges just as it happened during COVID-19.

The Group then appealed to the Federal Government to have a rethink saying removing the subsidy this time around will only worsen the economy situation of the vast majority of Nigerians who are just recovering from recent fuel and naira scarcities.

President of the NYCN, Isah Abubarkar who stated this in Kaduna added that there would be political, economyvand security consequences of subsidy removal at this time.

According to him, “we cannot afford to have another round of hardship inflicted on the Nigerian people, especially the youth who are grappling with high unemployment rate and a lack of opportunities.

“There will be severe political consequences on those who are conspiring to throw Nigerians into avoidable crisis.

“They should remember how some powerful governors were humiliated in the recently concluded election and understand that power now rests on the thumbs of Nigerians. Nigerians won’t forget.

“Therefore, we will resist any attempt to remove the fuel subsidy and call on other youth organizations across the country to join in the fight to protect the interests of the Nigerian people”.