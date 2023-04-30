By Daniel Kanu

The Obinagu community in Udi LGA of Enugu State has raised the alarm on the threat they would face with the imposition of autonomous communities on their small community.

As a result, the community wants their state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to reject and ignore any letter coming to his office, requesting for autonomous communities for Obinagu, Udi LGA, as such a letter is illegal, null, and void.

In an open letter to Ugwuanyi signed by some elected and traditional leaders of the various sections of the community, including Okobo Paul Onyia (Chimeleze), Chief Mike Ike Ene (Ezedinachi), Okobo Akpulu III, Okobo-Elect of Enugueze, Chief Cyril Eneh (Igirigi Oma), Engr. Dr. CY Udeh (Aguwayo), President, Enugueze Association, Prof. Nwabueze Achime, Obinagu people called on the governor to come to their rescue over the secret plan by enemies of progress.

The community noted in the letter, a copy of which was made available to Sunday Sun, that “We the Obinagu people cry out to you to Save the Souls of our people and save us from the clandestine and autocratic imposition of autonomous communities on Obinagu by a few individuals as such does not represent the true desires of the good people of Obinagu”.

The community gave valid reasons for rejecting any division of Obinagu into any number of autonomous communities; among them is “that Obinagu as a town is too small to be divided into any number of autonomous communities, being the smallest town in Umuneke in Udi LGA.

“That the entire land mass of Obinagu, outside the uninhabited forest (Agu), is not more than 25 sq. km. One can comfortably drive around Obinagu in less than 20 minutes.

“That we are better off as one united and indivisible entity as left for us by our forefathers and our heroes past”.