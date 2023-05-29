• Osinbajo says elites must work for peace and prosperity

• We’re better together – Archbishop Daniel

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Wife of the President-elect, Remi Tinubu, has declared that her family is blessed and does not need Nigeria’s wealth to survive.

She spoke at the 2023 presidential inauguration inter-denominational church service at National Christian Center, Abuja ahead of the swearing in of her husband, Bola Tinubu, as the country’s 17th President.

She said the concerns of her family in Aso Rock Villa was “to do the right thing” and called for prayers so that Nigeria would be prosperous under the Tinubu-led Federal Government.

She tasked all Nigerians to be united and to keep hope alive saying: “This is the time for Nigeria to come together, for us to be renewed in our hope again.” She assured that with the help of God and Nigerians, her husband’s tenure would set the nation on the right path.

“Nigeria’s wealth is the commonwealth of all; it belongs to everyone. God has blessed my family. We don’t need the wealth of Nigeria to survive but to do the right thing. And I promise you on this altar, that with your help, with the help of God, we will set this nation on the right path.”

Mrs Tinubu said God has been merciful to Nigeria and that Nigerians prayed to God to do a new thing as stated in the biblical book of Romans chapter 8, but that unfortunately when the new thing came, Nigerians kept arguing with God.

She said: “God has been merciful to us. I can tell you on my own that we never believed this could happen. But thank God for giving us hope, for giving us the resilience to continue in the race of life. Ashiwaju is 71 and I will be 63, I bet I will be one of the oldest first ladies Nigeria would have. We need the grace of God and we need everyone to do what Nigerians are expecting.

“Today, God has really proved himself as He did on the night of the primary and put his seal on it. Because, when I saw votes count to be 1,271, I said God it means you are here. I was humbled to my rock bottom. And to believe that this is the 7th consecutive democratic transition Nigeria will be experiencing, that shows that this is a time of perfection for Nigeria.

“Perfection in the sense that, in the word of God, I remember for over two years we have been praying in our churches, according to Isaiah 43:18-19, that we should not remember the former things, that God is going to do a new thing. A new thing came and we still kept arguing with God. Who can argue with his maker? No one. I know in Ecclesiastes 3:14, God said whatever he doeth is for ever, we cannot add to it, we cannot take out of it. God does it so that men will fear before him and the fear of God is the beginning of wisdom.”

The incoming First Lady who described herself as a silent achiever, called on Christians, Muslims, and on men and women of faith to pray for the country.

“But the little oil that God placed on my head, I pray over this nation, there shall be peace in our borders, this land shall be prosperous and it will grow in leaps and bounds. Nigeria will be the cynosure of all eyes, and Nigeria will take its place among the community of nations in the name of Jesus.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who attended the service with his wife, Dolapo, admonished the political, business and religious elites to work for the peace and prosperity of Nigeria, adding that God always speaks to nations through individuals.

Osinbajo, quoting copiously from the Bible to buttress his points with how God spoke to Abraham that he would make him the father of Nations, added that nations need righteous leaders that would serve with honour and integrity.

“I pray for the success of the Tinubu administration. We must all support the incoming administration to succeed and it does not matter who we voted or didn’t vote for.”

In his homily, General Overseer and Founder of Dominion Chapel International Ministry, Archbishop John Praise Daniel, emphasised the responsibilities of leadership in a country, stressing the need for the incoming president and other senior government officials to lead with integrity, fear of God, justice and compassion in the interest of the people whose hopes have been dashed many times.