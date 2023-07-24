…Dismisses reports of commission receiving direct funding from foreign development partners

…Frowns at failure of observer groups to submit election reports

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has reconfirmed the impression in many quarters that it did not upload real-time the presidential election results for the February 25, 2023 poll across the country.

It also lamented that the impact on deployment plans was compounded by the behaviour of some of its officials in the field, which made logistics management particularly challenging.

Commission’s Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke at a meeting with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on the review of 2023 general election, also frowned at the deployment of thugs by some political actors, lamenting that it made election day administration difficult in a number of places.

Though the CSOs demanded that the electoral umpire boss explained to Nigerians why the glitch was peculiar with the presidential election results, Yakubu however hid under the excuses that the matter is still being litigated in the court.

He emphatically stated that contrary to the public impression that the commission received huge sums of money from development partners for the election, it did not receive any direct funding or cash support from international development partners.

On the performance of technology deployed for the election, Yakubu said: “As you are aware, there were many challenges encountered before and during the elections. The severe cash and fuel situations were compounded by the perennial insecurity nationwide.

“Their impact on our deployment plans, compounded by the behaviour of some of our own officials in the field, made logistics management particularly challenging. The deployment of thugs by some political actors made election day administration difficult in a number of places.

“While voter accreditation using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was very successful, the uploading of results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), especially for the presidential election, encountered a glitch as explained in our statement released by the commission on 26th February 2023.

“The commission is aware that this matter is currently the subject of litigation and would reserve its comments for now. Nevertheless, the performance of the technology deployed for the election is part of the ongoing review of the 2023 general election.

“It will form an integral part of the comprehensive report that will serve as a basis for further engagement with stakeholders focusing on specific actions necessary for the improvement of future elections and electoral activities in Nigeria,” he said.

The electoral umpire boss while dismissing the insinuations of getting money from development partners, said: “However, it is necessary to seize this opportunity to correct the impression in some sections of the public that the commission received huge sums of money from development partners for the election.

“On the contrary, and for the avoidance of doubt, the commission did not receive any direct funding or cash support from international development partners. Rather, their support was totally indirect through civil society organisations and implementing partners working on elections.

“On this note, it is appropriate for the commission to express its appreciation to civil society organisations and development partners for their enormous support to the commission during the 2023 general election. This came in the form of technical advice, civic and voter education, organisation of meetings and capacity-building workshops, as well as the publication of documents,” Yakubu clarified.

He however frowned at the failure of greater percentage of the CSOs to submit their reports, explaining that only 67 observer groups (62 domestic and five foreign) have submitted their observation reports, representing just about 30 per cent of the accredited groups for the election.

“It is in furtherance of this partnership that the commission accredits observers because the feedback we receive, and their actionable recommendations have been very helpful to the electoral process.

“For the 2023 General Election, the Commission received 538 requests (504 domestic and 34 foreign) for accreditation as observers. After a thorough evaluation of the requests, only 228 groups (190 domestic and 38 foreign) met the requirements for accreditation.

“However, so far, only 67 observer groups (62 domestic and five foreign) have so far submitted their observation reports which represents just about 30 per cent of the accredited groups for the election. We urge all accredited observer groups that are yet to submit their reports to do so in earnest,” he quipped.

On other item in agenda for the meeting, he said: “In addition to the review of the last general election, the commission would like to share with you our plans for the upcoming bye-elections and preparations for the off-cycle Governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States scheduled for Saturday 11th November 2023.”