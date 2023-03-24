…Describes Abuja stadium as unplayable

…Peseiro dismisses call for his sack, Iwobi promises to make amends

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Highly-elated captain of the Guinea Bissau national team, Braima Cande Jorge, has said that they didn’t mind the big names in the Super Eagles squad in securing victory at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Friday evening.

He spoke during a post-match press conference, the captain described the Moshood Abiola stadium as unplayable, stressing that they were lucky to run away with the victory.

In his own reaction, Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, said that his team were very unlucky, adding that his players failed to convert several chances they created.

He described as laughable the insinuation that he is facing sack, insisting that there is no need for it since the team is still on course to qualifying.

According to him; “It was a very good outing for the visitors. My players lost many scoring opportunities. The officiating was not in our favour. We had penalty, but he refused to award it to us. Our player was injured and lasted long during treatment, but all he could do was to give three minutes added time,” he said.

On his sack, Peseiro said; “why should I be sacked. That will be a big joke. The team has not done badly in the qualification and we still have hope of qualifying, so there is no need to call for my sack.”

Responding equally, England-based Nigerian midfielder, Alex Iwobi, said: “We created many chances but the goal just refused to come. In football, situation like that can happen. All hopes are not lost. We will make amends in our next outing against them.

“It is not true that we played under pressure. We created many chances, but we were unlucky not to convert the chances,” he said.