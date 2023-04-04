From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has denied any involvement release of a now-viral phone conversation between Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of the Winners’ Chapel and Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP).

Obi was heard on the audio pleading with Oyedepo to assist him in mobilizing Christian voters ahead of the election, particularly those in the North Central states of Kwara, Kogi, and Niger, claiming that the election was a religious war.

Reacting to the audio, Obi’s Media Assistant, Valentine Obienyem alleged that NCC leaked the conversation.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the commission’s spokesperson, Mr. Rueben Muoka, refuted the accusations and said that the matter had also been forwarded to the relevant security agencies for a thorough investigation.

He said: “The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been inundated with enquiries by the media on allegations of telephone “tracking” and “leakage” made against the Commission by some individuals and groups in the social and alternative Media.

“The Commission wishes to make the following clarifications: The Commission denies the allegations in their entirety.

“By the provisions of the Nigerian Communication Act (NCA) 2003 and other extant Laws of the Federation, the Commission does not and cannot “track” nor “leak” telephone conversations of anyone.

“The Commission has reported the allegations, which we take seriously, to relevant security agencies for proper investigation and necessary action.

“The Commission restates its commitment to discharge its responsibilities to the Nigerian people in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the NCA 2003; and other extant Laws of the Federation; and global best practices.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission denies these allegations and advises the public to disregard them.”