… Fuss over it unnecessary –Group

From Adanna Nnamani and Okwe Obi, Abuja

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has denied any involvement in the release of a now-viral phone conversation between David Oyedepo, founder of Winners’ Chapel and Peter Obi, presidential candidate for Labour Party (LP).

Obi was heard on the audio pleading with Oyedepo to assist him in mobilising Christian voters ahead of the election, particularly those in the North Central states of Kwara, Kogi, and Niger, claiming the election was a religious war.

Reacting to the audio, Obi’s media aide, Valentine Obienyem, alleged that NCC leaked the conversation.

In a statement, yesterday, the commission’s spokesperson, Rueben Muoka, refuted the accusations and said the matter had also been forwarded to the relevant security agencies for a thorough investigation.

However Global Network for Sustainable Development has said the fuss generated over the leaked audio conversation was unnecessary.

Convener of the group, Phil Roberts, in a statement, yesterday, contended that even if the purported conversation were to be true, political actors have made bigoted statements without sanctions.

Roberts asked if the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was in the interest of religious balance and equity in a hyper-sensitive religious climate like Nigeria.

He called on telecommunication companies “in the country to rise to their responsibility of protecting their customers’ privacy.

“We call on Nigerians to ignore the blackmail and focus on retrieving the mandate they gave to Obi from those who stole it. The wishes of the people expressed at the poll can never be suppressed.”