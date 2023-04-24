From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A group of Imo State Elders have that they have not endorsed any candidate in the November 4 gubernatorial election in the state.

The elders, in a statement jointly signed by Chief Nicholas Adiele Oparaku and Elder Isaac Nnorom Okoronkwo, on behalf of “Concerned Elders in Imo State”, and circulated to journalists, in Abuja, dispelled media reports suggesting that they have endorsed a particular candidate in the contest.

They noted that the reported endorsement of one of the candidates by some individuals cannot be suited to be the collective decision of Imo Elders.

According to them, “For clarity, Imo elders have not endorsed any candidate neither have the elders delegate or authorised any person to issue any form of endorsement on any governorship candidate for now.

“To set the record straight, elders in Imo State have been reviewing the state of affairs of Imo State and in line with the fears, anxieties and apprehension of the people of the state with a view to finding ways to salvage the situation and return inclusiveness, peace, harmony and political stability in the state.

“As elders, the focus must be solely on the fortune, interest, well-being and rights of the entire people of Imo State, irrespective of political, sectional, religious, clan and partisan affiliations and not on a particular individual or political party.

“The reported endorsement of a particular candidate by certain individuals purporting such to be the resolution of elders of the state is therefore embarrassing as it portrays the elders as being partisan and politically compromised.”

The elders added that those behind the said endorsement must know that the choice of who governs the state resides with the people in an election.

“As elders, our duty at this moment is to ensure that the people enjoy the free hand to elect a governor of their choice without any form of coercion.

“It is imperative at the moment that the elders preserve their integrity as the non-partisan conscience of the state in the search for direction at this critical time.

“As elders, we have a duty to preserve the democratic tenets of fairness, unhindered participation, right to aspiration and freedom of the people to choose their leaders without recourse to partisan coercion, blackmail and promotion of the narrow-minded interest of a particular individual,” they stated.