From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA) on Saturday debunked the claim by the police that it had not responded to an enquiry sent to it on deceased singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Mohbad (27) died in controversial circumstances on Sept.12 and was buried on Sept. 13, but his corpse was exhumed on September 21 for autopsy.

Police had at a press conference in Lagos State on Friday claimed that the anti- drug agency had yet to confirm social media posts that it arrested and detained Mohbad on February 24, 2022.

The media post that Mohbad was given a substance to drink while in NDLEA detention.

However, dismissing police claim in Abuja, Director, Media and Advocacy at the NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi stated that the anti-drug agency responded to police enquiry since Sept. 28.

He stated that “to show the seriousness the NDLEA attached to the police enquiry, its formal response dated Thursday, Sept. 28 was sent to Lagos by air; delivered and received by the police same day.

“The summary of our response was that we also heard the unsubstantiated allegation on social media that the NDLEA arrested and detained Mohbad on Feb. 24, 2022 and he was given a substance to drink.

“In response to the allegation, we state categorically that Mohbad was neither arrested nor ever detained in the custody of the NDLEA on the said date or any other date before or after.

“The foregoing being the case, the issue of giving him any substance to drink does not arise.’’

Babafemi attached an acknowledged copy of NDLEA’s response to his press statement, showing that the police received it in Lagos on Sept 28.