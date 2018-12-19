“As people browse the internet with their mobile phones, they need storage facilities as backups and that is what we provide at Western Digital.”

Mr. Ghassan Azzi is the Senior Manager, Sales, Africa Business at Western Digital, a leading global data storage brand that empowers people to create, manage, experience and preserve digital content on a range of devices. In this interview, Azzi speaks on the company’s plan to transform data storage business in Nigeria through its latest devices.

Excerpts:

Western Digital storage facilities

With technology evolution, storage is becoming a necessity for organisations. With the new development, organisations do not need to purchase storage devices from stores each time they are in need. Organisations should be thinking of how best to install the latest data storage devices around their premises because the demand for storage is on the increase, which has been propelled by technology evolution. The demand for data is huge, which calls for increased demand for storage of data and other essentials, and we have the latest storage devices to address the increasing demand for data and storage facilities. We have our storage devices in USB, SD, Micro SD and Hard drive and these devices are readily available.

Coming into Nigerian market

Western Digital is the number one storage company globally that manages organisation’s storage using the USB devices. We are new entrant into the Nigerian market, trying to penetrate the market through our distributors to gain significant share in the Nigerian technology market. As a business organisation, our decision to penetrate the Nigerian market was informed by our desire to transform data storage business in Nigeria and at the same time, grow our market share as quickly as possible. We have commenced business through our distribution structure, which we have put in place and we hope to grow the market fast as technology evolves. We are beginning with Lagos from where we will cover other parts of Nigeria.

Mobile phone storage

We are delighted that mobile phone penetration is on the increase in Nigeria and we can see most individuals carrying more than one mobile devices with dual SIMs. So our product is best suitable for the Nigerian market, where mobile phone penetration growth rate is high. As people browse the internet with their mobile phones, they need storage facilities as backups and that is what we provide at Western Digital. We have two types of devices, the hard drive storage facilities and the flash storage facilities. With the Flash storage facilities, we begin with the small Universal Serial Bus (USB) and we can grow the capacity to as much as 200