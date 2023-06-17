Ahead of Sunday’s qualifier, the head coach of Leone Stars of Sierra Leone John Keister stated that they can repeat the 2001 feat on Sunday in Liberia

The Leone Stars surprisingly defeated Nigeria’s Super Eagle by a lone in a qualifier and Keister was part of the team as a player.

While speaking through the Country’s FA, the coach said he believes this presently players are capable of repeating the same feat.

“I remember in 2001 I was part of the Sierra Leone team that beat Nigeria 1-0. Back then nobody expected anything from us. I have the feeling again that this team, which will travel to Liberia to face Nigeria, despite the difficulties we are facing with suspended players, several personal problems and injuries, are capable of achieving the positive result”, he stated.