suppression, intimidation and harassment in South-East, especially of those who came out to vote for our party,“ Onanuga said.

Onanuga said it was the assumption of the APC PCC that Labour Party would enlist PDP agents to prove its fraud claims since it is an affiliate of PDP.

He stressed that Obi did not win the presidential election and could not had won under any circumstances.

“This is because he had no path to winning a national election in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious society like Nigeria.

“Where a candidate running in a national election must appeal to the cross-section of our pluralistic society,’’ he said.

He noted that God created the country in a way to makes it impossible for any part to exist without the other.

He added that the framers of our Constitution also worked to bind our country together.

“What this means is that any aspiring politician for the presidency of Nigeria must have a Pan Nigeria appeal and strong support and must be embraced by adherents of other religions.

“Obi and his party knew why they failed, they knew they had no path to victory with their negative and dangerous campaign.

“We owe Labour Party and Obi the blunt truth: They failed in the election, no amount of red-herring and misinformation about the election and the outcome can obliterate this reality.

“The President-Elect who was the candidate of our party, Asiwauju Bola Tinubu won a Pan Nigeria mandate in a free, fair and credible election.

“He is ready and prepared to assume office so he can serve the people of our country with sincerity and honour,“ Onanuga said.(NAN)