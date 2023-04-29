From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring a peaceful and seamless transition to the incoming government.

The state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, in a statement on Saturday, said the main transition committee and the various sub-committees were working towards a smooth handing over of power in the state.

He dismissed insinuations by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) that the outgoing administration was undermining the transition programme.

Garba pointed out that the main transition committee and the various sub-committees at the levels of Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) were working tirelessly and had made substantial progress towards preparing a handing over notes to the incoming administration.

He further explained that while the transition committee by the outgoing government prepares the final handing over report, the committee by the incoming administration will eventually receive the report at the appropriate time.

He stated that the inclusion of representation from the incoming government was based on the need to ensure transparency and openness in the process

Garba added that since the outgoing government is having all the relevant data and information at its disposal which the transition committee is gathering, the incoming government needs the least representation in the committee, saying that thus was what is obtained in other states where transition is between different political parties.

He noted that the aim of the transition committee was to prepare a handing over from one government to another and not to present or promote any form of ideology.

He stressed that the outgoing government expects that the issue of ideology and new programmes to be initiated by the NNPP should wait for when the new government is inaugurated.

The statement called on the elements of the incoming government to tread carefully and work for a smooth transition process and avoid anything that could sabotage the process.