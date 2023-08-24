From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Director General, Department of State Services, DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi said they are committed to meeting the challenges of insecurity, stressing that security and economic progress were intertwined and vital for growth, development and sustainability of the country or any nation.

Speaking yesterday during the 2023 National Institute Seminar for EIMC of the National Institute For Security Studies, NISS, in Abuja, Bichi noted that the cases of insecurity was rapidly evolving and the dynamics of globalization and economic explosion plays a pivotal role hence the topic for the Seminar, themed: “Globalization and Regional Economic Integration; Implication for Sustainable Development in Africa”, was apt.

The DG who was represented by Bolaji Toke added that interconnectedness of the globalized world demands heightened collaboration and sharing of information and expertise across borders saying that transnational threats recognizes no national boundaries and the ability to counter them effectively relies on our ability to work together seamlessly.

According to him, in the pursuit to safeguarding the interest of the nation, and ensuring that safety and prosperity of the citizens, “we are presented with the task of striking a delicate balance between security imperatives and Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.”

He stated that, “As we delve into the complexities forced by globalization, ranging from cyber security to cyber threats, financial crimes and organized criminal networks and amongst recently the disruption of Democratic process we must acknowledge the need for comprehensive and multi dimensional approach and it is through platforms like the Executive Intelligence Management Course that we enhance our collective capacity to address these challenges and forge a more secured and prosperous future.”

Furthermore the DSS boss said that with a unique focus on Africa, “we gather here to explore the implications of globalization and regional economic integration for sustainable development. Africa’s potential for growth is in us and yet it is not immune to the security situations that arise from these very threats.”

Making presentations, guest speakers at the seminar, gave detailed lectures on how technology has become the biggest threat to the nation and Africa’s security also preferring solutions to tackling such conditions.

Also the Commandant of NISS, Ayodele Adeleke emphasized on the importance of the Executive Intelligence Management Course noting that it was a platform to strategize and share knowledge on ways to tackle the menace of insecurity in the country and in Africa.