From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff(CDS), Major General Christopher Musa, have assumed office with vow to deal with terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal groups terrorizing the peace of the country.

Musa, said the Nigerian armed forces is more than ever ready to secure the country with the last drop of their blood and would go all out to wipe out all forms of insecurity and make the country safe for all to live in.

The CDS, who made this known shortly after taking over from his predecessor General Lucky Irabor, at the Defence Headquarters, said the determination of the Nigerian armed forces to secure the country should not be in doubt.

He said “As the CDS, my promise to Nigeria is that we’ll continue to improve on our mandate of sustaining peace and tranquility in our country .

“We assure every Nigerian to feel safe that the Armed Forces of Nigeria are up and doing, we are highly professional and we are going to be there for them. Nobody should doubt our determination to bring peace to Nigeria.

“Anybody especially the criminals, bandits, terrorists anyone who thinks otherwise should be ready to face the music, the Nigerian armed forces will come out in full force while safeguarding the safety and security of the citizenry. That I’ll assure you”.

The CDS, who promised to improve the welfare of personnel for efficient performance, said, “Issues of welfare have been addressed but you know we can not be 100 percent so we’ll continue from where they stopped. we’ll ensure our troops, our men wherever they are ,they will never be left alone. We’ll ensure we give them what they need, what they require and we’ll take care of the issue of administration which is paramount because a soldier that is well fed, well taken care of will give you the best, so they should not doubt we are here and we are ready and we are willing to do that.”

Earlier in his address, the former CDS, General Lucky Irabor, while calling on the new CDS to ensure that the value and professional standards of the military is retained, said, “I am handing over to an officer who is tested and by all standard a model for the armed forces. I appreciate the president for finding Major General Musa very suitable to take over the reins of the armed forces.

“I ask that you redouble your efforts so that the cherished values and professional standard be maintained.

“Quite a lot has been achieved and looking at the mood of the armed forces that will help you and your team of service chiefs to ensure that the professional standard of the armed forces is retained”.