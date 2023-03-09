by Rapheal

By Merit Ibe

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2023, KloverHarris Limited, an indigenous human capital consultancy company, specialised in Learning and Development, has advocated for women to be involved in innovative and technological solutions to bridge the gap in gender inequality and ensure the developmental needs of women and girls are met in the society.

Bukola Ariyibi, Managing Partner, KloverHarris Limited, which is also into Human Resource Outsourcing, Business Consulting and Information Technology the company’s support for women while marking this year’s International Women’s Day 2023, themed: “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality.” She urged corporate and public institutions in Nigeria and around the world to imbibe digital culture and innovative technology in promoting gender equality that will make women more inclusive in societal development.

“At KloverHarris, our values of innovation, people and knowledge has helped to facilitate improved access to quality knowledge translation and encouraged the participation of women and other stakeholders in our learning programmes. We have seen that women can be innovators too and contribute to all sectors of the economy around the globe” she echoed.

International Women’s Day is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8 as a focal point in the women’s rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, violence and abuse against women.

The aim of the IWD 2023 #EmbraceEquity campaign theme is to get the world talking about why equal opportunities are not enough; and KloverHarris has demonstrated its resolve to bridge the digital gender divide, mainly impacting vulnerable women and girls, by calling for a safer, more inclusive & more equitable digital future.