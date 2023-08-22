From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, has pledged to operate an open door, adding that he would deliver the desire of the present Administration’s agenda of Renewed Hope to make Water available and also ensure effective Sanitation for the sake of Nigerians.

Prof. Utsev stated this when he assumed duty alongside the Minister of State for Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello Goronyo at the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, headquarters in Abuja.

Prof. Utsev assured the Management, Union Leaders and Staff of the Ministry of his commitment to ethical values and creating a conducive environment for effective service delivery .

He added that they are ready to administer the mandate of President Bola Tinubu to improve the Economy of the country.

The Minister of State for Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello Goronyo on his part, said he would collaborate with the Minister and all Staff of the Ministry to provide sustainable Water supply for Citizens.

The Permanent Secretary, Dame Didi Walson-Jack earlier while handing over affairs of the Ministry to the new Ministers, promised them the support by Staff towards achieving a more viable Water and Sanitation sector for the nation.

She highlighted the Ministry's readiness for a period of remarkable growth and progress under the leadership of Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev and Bello Muhammed Goronyo Esq.

The Permanent Secretary emphasized their potentials to foster innovation and collaboration that will enhance transformative changes within the Ministry.She recognized the Ministry’s dedicated team and reinforced their commitment to working closely with both the Honourable Minister and Honourable Minister of State.

She provided an overview of the Ministry’s structure, which includes six technical departments, eleven support Departments and Units, twelve River Basin Development Authorities, and three Agencies. These entities collaborate to implement governmental policies, projects, and programs that ensure sustainable access to water and sanitation for all Nigerians.

The highpoint of the assumption of office ceremony was the presentation of handover notes to both Honourable Ministers.