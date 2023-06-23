Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) has reiterated its unwavering commitment to providing support for survivors of rape and sexual violence in Nigeria as it leads conversation on gender-responsive reporting, advocacy.

This commitment was made at a recent media dialogue on gender-responsive reporting and advocacy held at WARIF’s office in Lagos.

Founder of WARIF, Dr. DaSilva Ibru said, “The issue of rape and other forms of gender-based violence in our society is severely underreported. We live in a patriarchal society that allows rape culture to thrive on a daily basis, with the few survivors who are bold enough to speak up often blamed and shamed for these crimes committed against them.

“Therefore, we need a collective effort to successfully tackle this issue. With the cooperation of journalists and media professionals, survivors will be encouraged to speak up and utilize their platforms to report these cases accurately. By doing so, we can create an enabling environment that empowers other survivors out there to find their voices and speak out without fear of retribution.”

The foundation was established in response to the alarming rates of rape, sexual violence and sex trafficking of young girls and women in Nigeria and West Africa.

It has continually worked to raise awareness and combat the prevalence of these issues through the development and implementation of a series of initiatives that address the post-incident intervention and treatment of affected women and girls, as well as providing preventive measures with the provision of impactful and measurable programs in education and community service to eradicate the incidence of such violence.

Also present, WARIF Clinical Lead and Forensic Medical Expert, Dr. Anie Makanjuola, detailed the clinical pathways and free comprehensive services offered to survivors at the centre.

Makanjuola highlighted the diverse range of services and support provided from forensic medical examinations, medical treatment, and testing, and use of prophylactic drugs, as well as individual and group counselling sessions to address psychosocial needs and social welfare such as shelters and legal aid.

“WARIF demonstrates an unwavering and continued dedication to combating sexual abuse and promoting the well being of survivors, by addressing the unique needs of communities, training key individuals, and organising impactful events. WARIF strives to foster a culture of protection, respect, and intolerance towards rape and violence against women and girls in all communities across Nigeria. The WARIF rape crisis centre has supported over 4,500 survivors and offers free counselling services through its 24-hour confidential toll-free helpline 0800-2100-0009.”