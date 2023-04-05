From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Executive Council of All Progressive Congress (APC) Kukadu Gundari Ward in Misau Local Government Area of Bauchi State has expelled the state’s APC chairman, Babayo Aliyu Misau, for alleged anti-party activities.

Addressing a press conference Tuesday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Council Secretariat in Bauchi, Secretary of Kukadu Gundari Ward Aliyu Hassan Adamu alleged that the APC state chairman committed a series of anti-party activities.

Adamu said his anti party conducts included abdicating his responsibility as chairman of the party, especially how he boycotted campaign rallies of the APC governorship candidate and other State House of Assembly candidates in the state

He explained the chairman’s lackadaisical attitude towards the governorship election despite holding the highest position in the party, accusing him of not voting for the governorship candidates.

“One disturbing act of the chairman is how he display public his ballot papers without voting for the APC governorship candidate Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar on the election day,” he said.

“Another ugly trend perpetuated by the chairman is how he engaged some scrupulous opposition elements to fight against the APC candidates by preventing people to vote for the party during the election which has negatively sabotaged the party, especially during the just concluded governorship election in the state”

Adamu explained that the party after its congress the party executive had unanimously resolved to cancel his membership registration card with the party and equally expelled the chairman Babayo Misau from the APC.

“This decision was arrived at the congress of the party under the provisions of the party constitution and acceptance of all executive council members and other registered members of the party in the Kukadu Gundari Ward, Misau LGA and signed all the EXCO led by Ibrahim Zango Lawan chairman..”

Responding to a question on whether the chairman was given a fair hearing, Adamu said, “Yes, we have made several efforts to meet him after sending many invitation letters but he declined to honour our invitation and he rejected the offer to hold a meeting with him at a convenient venue of his choice. We have also exhausted all the processes provided by the party constitution before arriving at the resolution to expel him from the party. We are left with no other option than to expel him from the party.”

When contacted, the embattled APC Chairman Babayo Aliyu Misau said that the ward executive did not have the right under the party constitution to sack him because there are laid down procedures which required them to present their resolution to the party leadership at LGA and to the State level and finally to the National leadership which are empowered to make the pronouncement, adding: “We will meet in a court of competent jurisdiction.”