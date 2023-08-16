From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State Executive Council on Wednesday approved N7.8 billion for the procurement of modern security equipment, for security agencies operating in the state.

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasiru Mu’azu Danmusa, told reporters that the Council gave the approval after its meeting presider’s by Governor Umaru Dikko Radda.

According to the Commissioner, about N4.8 billion out of the said amount will be used to purchase security vehicles for patrol operations.

He noted that the sum of N2.6 billion has been earmarked for procuring hi-tech security equipment while N353,316,424.50 will be used to purchase some other security gadgets.

He said that government had earlier approved N640 million for the procurement of security equipment for the Community Security Watch Corps.