by Cyril

Maj.-Gen. Mayirenso Saraso, Sector 2 Commander, Joint Task Force, Operation HADIN KAI which is operating in the North-East, visited traditional rulers in Yobe and solicited their support.

This is contained in a statement on Friday in Damaturu signed by Capt. Kennedy Anyanwu, the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Sector 2 Operation HADIN KAI.

According to the statement, Saraso visited Dr. Bashir Bukar, the Emir of Nguru, Alhaji Mustapha Mai-Kyari.

Another emir visited was that of Bade, Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman, who is also the Deputy Chairman, Yobe Council of Traditional Rulers.

Saraso said the visit was meant to register his presence, pay his respect and seek royal blessings and guidance from the emirate councils.

He said the visit was in line with the tradition of the Nigerian Army.

He appealed for more support from the emirs, especially in the areas of information sharing and intelligence, pointing out that it would create a stronger civil-military relations in the state.

The statement said that the emirs thanked the sector commander and his entourage for the visit and assured him of support that would bring about peace, improved socio-economic activities and development in the state.

The emirs offered blessings and prayers for the war commander and his troops for a successful tour of duty in the state.

According to the statement, Saraso also paid a familiarisation tour of military formations and units under his command.

He visited 241 Battalion Nguru, 159 Battalion at Gashua and one of the unit’s duty locations at Kanama.

While addressing officers and soldiers at the various locations, he urged them to remain apolitical, disciplined and dedicated to their assigned duties. (NAN)