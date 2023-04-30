By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested suspected most wanted serial killer who is also a member of a notorious ritualist syndicate terrorising the state.

The syndicate was said to be involved in killing and dismembering of the bodies of many victims among who was Oyindamola Adeyemi who was butchered at Ijebu Ode on January 28,2023.

According to Ogun State police public relations officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, ” the suspect, 35-year -old Ifasoji Ayangbesan, whose other members of his gang had earlier been arrested was apprehended following painstaking intelligence based investigation embarked upon by detectives from Obalende Divisional Headquarters, which led them to his hideout at Ijade Iloti area of Ijebu Ode.

“The suspect, who has been indicted by the earlier arrested members of the syndicate as the person who bought the two legs of the victim, took to flight immediately he heard that he was mentioned by his accomplices.

“Since then, DPO Obalende division, SP Murphy Salami, detailed detectives to be on his trail with the view to arresting him and possibly recover the deceased two legs from him and prosecute him with his colleagues in crime .

“Luck, however,ran against him when he was apprehended at his Ijade Iloti hideout on the 28th of April 2023.Immediately he was arrested, the suspect made an offer of N1 million bribe to the policemen, who rejected it.

“On interrogation, he confessed being part of the syndicate that killed Oyindamola Adeyemi, and that he was the person who severed the two legs of the deceased which he claimed he used for ritual purpose”.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olanrewaju Yomi Oladimeji, who commended his men for their uprightness directed that the suspect should be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Departments in order to prosecute him with other members of his syndicate.