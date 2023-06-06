From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) has faulted the Edo state government for not implementing the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 State Action Plan (SAP), despite the show of political-will in promoting women inclusiveness in the state.

This revelation was made by the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) Nigeria through a press statement signed by the National Network Coordinator (NNC), Dr Bridget Osakwe.

The statement which lauded the effort of the governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, in engaging women in his political structure, called on him to implement the National Action Plan by developing a State Action Plan (SAP) in amplifying the voices of women in decision making, peace and security.

“Your role in all these is to consent to the draft State Action Plan as the Chief Security Officer of the State and the chief gate keeper in the state.

“Over the years, we have watched with keen interest, your political will and actions towards improving women participation in political leadership.

“You have over the years appointed lots of women into your cabinet thereby exposing their potential to bare.

“The journey of WANEP Edo State started nine years after Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, came up with the National Action Plan which is a domesticated document from the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325.

“This UN Resolution 1325 is dedicated entirely to the link that exists between armed conflict, peace building and the gender dimension and builds on the convention on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women (CEDAW), the Benjin Platform for Action, the Winhoek Declaration and the Namibia Plan of Action on mainstreaming.

“This gave birth to the Nigeria National Action Plan (NAP) document.

“It is important to note that Edo State might not be seen to be at war but all the same, she is not free from various forms of conflicts.

“The first NAP document had five pillars which are Prevention, Participation, Protection, Promotion and Prosecution.

“To this, all states of the federation are expected to further localize the NAP to State Action Plan based on the issues peculiar to them which on the long run can be stepped down to the local government and ward levels.

“Based on these expectations, WANEP had engaged severally different stakeholders on the issue and also engaged a consultant to ensure a quality and workable document from which five pillars were established.

“These are: Protection and Prosecution; Participation of women in decision-making; Prevention, Management and Resolution of conflict; Rehabilitation, Reintegration and Post conflict Reconstruction; and Partnership and Coordination. These are explicit in the draft State Action Plan.

“The reason for involving women in peacebuilding issues include but not limited to the following: women are generally peaceful and able to build relationships due to their social and biological role as mothers; women are more vulnerable during conflict and post conflict situations; women’s centrality to communal life; etc”.

“Implementing Edo SAP include: breaking the culture of silence; mitigating human rights violations meted on women and girls; ensuring equality and visibility of women and girls; eliminating exclusion of women and girls of women and girls from governance and peace building platforms at the community, local, state and national levels; and enabling a structures for rehabilitation, and post conflict reconstruction,” the statement said.

She further said that including women in peace structures, will increase the state capacities in issues of peace and security because of the added value women have to contribute to the state’s development.