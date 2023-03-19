It’s a new week and you have a divine right to new results and testimonies as a child of God. The will of God for every Believer remains to have us walk in dominion, enjoying all the blessings of redemption fully paid for by Christ Jesus. However, as we have established in our previous editions on this platform, nothing is automatic. It is the responsibility of faith we take to meet covenant demands that positions us to actualize and sustain the intentional blessings of God.

We are still dealing with KEYS TO WALKING IN FREEDOM. Wisdom is demonstrated most not just in the things we know as Believers, but much more in the things we do based on our insight into God’s Word. Here in this edition, we will be interacting with the fifth key to walking in freedom…

THE WORD OF GOD

Of all the keys previously shared, Vision, Meditation, Freedom Mentality and Knowledge, this key, THE WORD, is the master key. This is the center that holds all the others. It is the key that gives credence, significance and power to all other keys to freedom. Whatever is not centered on the word can never enjoy supernatural backing which is the secret of uncommon results and success in life.

The Psalmist in PSALMS 107:20 declared, “He sent his word, and healed them, and delivered them from their destructions”. One of the forces that guarantee freedom is the word of God. The word of God is a sponsor of freedom. The word of God has the potency to set mankind free from every captivity of the enemy. Whatever that captivity may be, whether it’s the captivity of poverty, infirmity, demonic affliction, stagnation, sin, etc; the Word is the divine instrument of liberty. The truth you know determines the freedom you attain. It is revelation that sponsors liberation. Therefore, to be connected to God’s word is to be set free in life. freedom is a blessing of God’s word.

As a believer who wants to enjoy the manifestations of freedom, you must be deliberate and strategic in how you handle God’s word. Make up your mind to study God’s word diligently on a daily basis. This is because freedom is not for lazy Christians, but for those who are serious with God and diligent in the study of His word. God prescribed to Joshua the recipe for success in

Joshua 1:8: “This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shalt make thy way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success”. Anything that denies you access to God’s word deprives you access to freedom. Maintain your access to the word of God on a continual basis.

Our success in the kingdom of God is based on secrets revealed to us. Every secret that will make you succeed in life is stored in the word of God. The secret things belong to God, but those who are able to get the revelation of those secret things take charge of their lives and destinies. The secrets of God revealed, enhances the delivery of our redemptive packages. Where God’s secrets are revealed to you, struggles and captivity will be over forever. When God reveals secrets to you in a particular area, you will keep enjoying effortless victories in that area.

Every time you embrace God’s word, you will encounter supernatural changes in your life.

Unquestionable triumph is not possible without revelation of God’s word. The only way you overcome the deception of satan, is to have an understanding of God’s word.

Christianity void of revelation will be a mere religion. This is why many religious Christians are struggling and suffering in their lives. If you are ignorant of God’s word, you will be ignorant of His will for your life. God’s word is the manual for living. His principles can give you sound health, prosperity, peaceful marriage, promotion, etc. In Isaiah 1:19 God declares, “If ye be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land”. If you want to come out of challenges like barrenness, poverty, sickness, demonic oppression, family troubles, frustration and enjoy total freedom, go for the Word. It is your insight into God’s Word that creates the atmosphere and platform of deliverance and settlement in your life. Hear what the word says in EPHESIANS 1:17-19: “That the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of him: The eyes of your understanding being enlightened; that ye may know what is the hope of his calling, and what the riches of the glory of his inheritance in the saints”.

There is so much laid down for you by God in the scriptures that your eyes of understanding have to be open to behold. Without revelation from the word of God, you can’t enjoy the best of God. It’s your understanding of the word of God that unveils what God has in store for you. Everything you are looking for is in God’s word. No economic situation or political unrest can stop a man that has knowledge of God’s word. Yes, there is economic crunch all over the world, but with the word of God richly dwelling in you, you can’t be moved. Never allow your circumstances to speak louder than God’s word in your life.

Everything on earth answers to the word of God. Every issue of life no matter what it is, answers to the word of God. 2Peter 1:3 says, “According as his divine power hath given unto us all things that pertain unto life and godliness, through the knowledge of him that hath called us to glory and virtue”. 1Cor. 2:9 says, “But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him”. Feeding on God’s word is what gives you access to all the innumerable provisions of God for His children.

Feeding on God’s word makes your soul, body and mind renewed? It lifts, encourages, purifies and makes you whole. No matter the circumstances, when you have God’s word, you will overcome them. With God’s word, nothing stops you from walking the highways of freedom.

DECISION TIME

The best gift of life is time. The best gift of time is now. The best use of now is the decision to secure and prepare for eternity. If you have not accepted Jesus Christ as your Savior, please don’t let this moment pass you. You’re just a decision away from a secured eternity. You can pray this prayer to surrender to Jesus: “Lord Jesus, I believe you died for me. I accept you into my life as my Saviour and Lord. Forgive my sins and give me power to live for you the rest of my life on earth”. Amen. Congratulations! If you have prayed this prayer, you are now born again. You can contact us to let us know about your decision or visit us at the address above to learn more on how to grow in your Christian life. God bless you.