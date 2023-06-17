From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Group, Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) on Saturday expressed optimism that the appointment of a former Commissioner of Finance in Lagos State, Wale Edun as Special Adviser, Monetary Policy to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would help strengthen the Country’s economy.

The Group believed that the co-founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank is a core professional with the requisite experience in the financial sector that would help him to initiate policies that would strengthen the naira and improve the economic standing of the Country.

Speaker, Arewa Youth Assembly, Salihu Mohammed Danlami urged Mr. Edun to support President Bola Tinubu in formulating economic policies that would be beneficial to the generality of the Nigerian masses.

According to Salihu, “as a group committed to the development of the Northern region, we are proud to associate with the accomplished and distinguished Wale Edun, who has demonstrated his expertise in various capacities, especially when he served as Commissioner of Finance in Lagos State.

“We believe his appointment is a testament to his outstanding record of service and we wish him a successful tenure in his new role.

“We pledge our support to Chief Wale Edun in the discharge of his duty and we are confident in his ability to steer the monetary policy of the country towards the path of growth and development.

“We urge him to work tirelessly to ensure that policies that will positively impact Nigeria as a whole are initiated and implemented.

“Once again, we extend our warm congratulations to Chief Wale Edun on his appointment and we look forward to a prosperous Nigeria under his watch”.