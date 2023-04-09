Nigeria can replicate Morocco’s 2022 World Cup feat and reach the semifinal of the 2023 FIFA World Cup, women’s national football team coach Randy Waldrum said, following the team’s historic performance at Qatar 2022.

The Super Falcons will be competing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later this year, and Waldrum is hopeful the women on his team can learn from the Moroccans and repeat their achievement in time for the tournament.

“Morocco’s run at Qatar 2022 proves that it is possible to reach the semifinal of the World Cup”, the 66-year-old told FIFA TV.

“Morocco had a game plan and the players stuck to it. Morocco was great in their defensive block. They played as a team,” he added.

The coach pointed to the Atlas Lions’ drive to succeed at the tournament.

“I’d say that Morocco’s success has to give you confidence.”

Morocco made global headlines at last year’s FIFA men’s World Cup after becoming the first African and Arab nation to reach as far as the semi-finals at the tournament.

The team’s performance blurred all regional borders with millions from around the world uniting to back Morocco.

The Atlas Lions bowed out in fourth place after a historic run at Qatar 2022.

Nigeria is considered the most prosperous African team on the continent, however they have never succeeded in bringing it to the world stage.

The Super Falcons’ best World Cup performance was in 1999, when they advanced to the quarterfinals.

Apart from that, the group has stumbled.

Since assuming responsibility, the American coach has also failed to foster confidence in the team, reports said. The team’s fourth-place finish at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations was among their lowest.

The Super Falcons are drawn with Australia, Ireland, and Canada.