• Five home-based players made the cut

• Team to camp in Abuja

The head coach of Nigeria senior national female team, D’Tigress, Rena Wakama has called up twenty players ahead of the 2023 FIBA Afrobasket Women Championship held in Kigali, Rwanda.

The team is made up of 13 players plying their trade outside Nigeria and 5 others from First Bank, MFM and Customs Basketball Club in the domestic league.

The home-based players that made the cut are MFM’s Hembam Wandoo, Akaraiwe Nkem Uwa of Nigeria Customs as well as First Bank trio of Murjanatu Musa Linan, Mac-Dangusi Theresa and Theresa Anta Joy Ebiega.

According to reports, the team will be camping in Abuja.

Sotiminu Samson, Juli Negedu, Prince Eazela and Aisha Mohammed will assist Wakama.

The 2023 Women Afrobasket begins on July 28 and D’Tigress of Nigeria are the defending champions.