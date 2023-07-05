From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The West Africa Elders Forum (WAEF) has commended the president of Senegal Macky Sall for declining to run for a third in the 2024 presidential election.

WAEF describes the decision as sacrificial, one taken “in the best interest of the nation.”

Convener of the Forum and former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in a letter addressed to Macky Sall on behalf of the Forum referred to the President’s action as a display of exemplary leadership, a gesture worthy of emulation by other leaders.

The Forum noted that the President’s decision would help promote peace and unity in Senegal and deepen democracy in West Africa.

WAEF also applauded the leader for spearheading far-reaching constitutional reforms aimed at improving governance in the country.

Jonathan who was quoted in a statement by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Communications Officer, Wealth Dickson Ominabo stated that as a Forum of past leaders, they are proud of Sall’s achievements and will be glad to welcome him as a member of the group at the end of his tenure and will work with him towards attaining sustainable democracy, peace and progress in the sub-region.

“On behalf of the West Africa Elders Forum, I commend you for your display of statesmanship and patriotism by opting not to run in the forthcoming Senegal’s 2024 presidential election, a decision you have freely taken as a personal sacrifice in the interest of peace, unity and progress of your dear country.

“Your action is a display of exemplary leadership and attests to your commitment to the process of deepening democracy in our region. This is a courageous gesture, one that is worthy of commendation and emulation by political actors and leaders in different spheres.

“I recall that as President, you had spearheaded far-reaching constitutional amendments to improve governance in Senegal, including the review of presidential tenure from seven to five years, a development that reduced your own tenure by two years.

“This is a demonstration of sacrificial leadership and, as a forum of former Presidents in our sub- region, we salute your courage and sense of patriotism by placing the interest of your national above personal interest.

“As we look forward to the successful completion of your tenure next year, let me state that the Forum is proud of your achievements and will be more than glad to welcome you as a member and work with you towards achieving our goals for sustainable democracy, peace and progress in our sub-region.”