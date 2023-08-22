Declares 3-day education summit open

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has promised to give his best support to ensure that the state reclaims its top ranking in the West African Examination Council(WAEC) before the expiration of his first term.

He made the promise at Osun State University, Osogbo, while declaring a 3-day education summit open on Tuesday.

Noting that his administration has identified education as the common heritage that good governance could bestow on its teaming citizenry, Adeleke promised that the outcomes of the summit would be fully implemented.

Represented by his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, Adeleke said, the theme of the summit, “Getting it Right and Revamping Education Sector in Osun State” was carefully chosen because the state has to get it right for a better future.

“You will recall that on my inauguration as your governor some nine months ago, I entered into a social contract with the good people of Osun State to fast track the much-needed paradigm shift from the hitherto failure to remarkable success in learning outcomes and the improvement performance index in public examinations rating.

“I wish to say it here for the umpteenth time that Osun state rejects in its entirety the performance rating index in public examinations that put us in the 30s and above in a nation that has 36 states. Who do we offend?

Speaking, the chairman of the summit planning Committee, Prof Oyesoji Aremu, expressed confidence that the summit will yield the expected result at the end of the day.

He expressed the desire and political will of the present administration to ensure that the recommendations of the summit are fully implemented.

Guest lecturer Dr David Fakeye called for the intellectual improvement of teachers, stressing that the quality of teaching can not be higher than the quality of teachers teaching the students.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commissioner for Education, Hon Dipo Eluwole, commended the governor for approving the summit, describing it as a huge testament to the fact that his administration is determined to truly move the state’s education sector forward and ensure a good future for the state.