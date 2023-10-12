We’ve not decided on 3 best candidates

By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The management of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) yesterday denied ranking Abia State as the best performing state in the May/June 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The council in a statement signed by the acting Head of Public Affairs, Mrs. Moyosola Adesina said for the avoidance of doubt, WAEC does not rank the performance of states in its examination.

The image-maker said the attention of WAEC was drawn to a social media post stating that Abia State has been rated as the best-performing state in WASSCE for school candidates, 2023, in the country.

“This is far from the truth. The council completely and totally disassociates itself from the publication.

“Thus, any media circulating this wrong information should be disregarded. They are mischievous platforms that trend on controversies, and their intention is purely political,” Adesina stated.

The council warned that the online platforms are trying unsuccessfully to drag WAEC into the political arena and bring its good name to disrepute with the intention to cause disharmony among the states competing for superiority.

WAEC furthermore warned that the council has not decided on the best candidate(s) for the May/June WASSCE for school candidates, 2023, adding, “any report to the contrary should be disregarded.’’

A total of 1,621,853 candidates from 20,851 secondary schools registered for the examination. Out of which 798,810 are males, amounting to 49.25%, while 823,043 are females, which is 50.75% of the total candidature.

Out of the figure 1,287,920 candidates, representing 79.81%, obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.