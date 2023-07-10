By Gabriel Dike

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) would today start marking of over 1.6 million students’ answer scripts who wrote the May/June 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The marking of the scripts of about 1, 621,851 students brightens their chances of using the results for admission into tertiary institutions for the next academic session.

Daily Sun learnt that most of the 1.6 million students wrote the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) as awaiting result candidates.

It was also gathered that coordination exercise for the marking of the answer scripts for the 2023 school exam would start on Wednesday, July 11, while coordination and marking of the answer scripts would end on Tuesday, August 1.

No fewer than 81,559 examiners would be involved in the marking in 85 traditional venues and one e-marking venue.

The examination was conducted between Monday, May 8 and Friday, June 23.

In May, Head of National Office, WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan, disclosed that 1,621,853 candidates from 20,851 secondary schools wrote the examination.

“Out of this 798,810 are males, amounting to 49.25 percent, while 823,043 are females, which is 50.75 per cent of the total candidature. The statistics show that there is a further increase and decrease in the number of females and males respectively, compared to the 2022 diet. On the whole, the candidature for the 2023 WASSCE (SC) increased by 13, 868 over the figure of 2022 (1,607,985).”

Areghan explained that candidates were examined in 76 subjects, made up of 197 papers. About 30,000 practicing senior secondary school teachers, nominated by the various state Ministries of Education, participated in the examination as supervisors.