By Steve Agbota

The Waterfront Boat Owners and Transporters Association of Nigeria Waters (WABOTAN) has expressed sadness over reports of a boat mishap, which occurred at the Pategi Local Government Area of Kwara State that claimed over 100 lives.

National President of WABOTAN, Comrade Babatope Fajemirokun, subsequently said that in order to forestall future occurrences of boat mishaps, the next capacity building and safety training program of the association would be extended to boat operators in Kwara State and other states across Nigeria.

This was mentioned in a press statement signed by the National Public Relations Officer of WABOTAN on Thursday, Chief Raymond Gold Onoriobe and made available to Daily Sun.

The statement added that the WABOTAN Training, which gathered momentum last year with a huge stakeholders recognition and acceptance is billed to hold again in November 2023 this year in Lagos.

“However, the National President, Comrade Babatope Fajemirokun and entire members of Waterfront Boat Owners and Transporters Association of Nigeria Waters (WABOTAN), are deeply saddened by the reports of a boat mishap, which occurred at the Pategi Local Government Area of Kwara State, in which over 100 people lost their lives.

“Our hearts go out to the affected families, the government and good people of Kwara State over this painful incident.

As stakeholders in the water transport sector in Nigeria, we have been committed to playing our role in the needed efforts to transform the water transport sector and the strict adherence to safety and security measures to forestall such mishaps.

“This has formed part of our core objectives which is, training and retraining of boat captains and deck hands, to build capacity and ensure safety and security on our waterways. This training, which we usually do in collaboration and partnership with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government, has contributed to Lagos State recording immense improvement on safety on her waterways.

“Our next capacity building and safety training program comes up this November in Lagos and we are making efforts to extend this training to Kwara State and other States across the country where water transportation has been embraced as a means of moving people and goods from one place to another. Once again, our heart felt condolences to the affected families,” the statement added.