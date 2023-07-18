By Monica Iheakam

Reigning World champion and record holder, Tobi Amusan has again clinched another victory barely 24 hours after she raced to Meeting Record (MR) in Silesia.

Amsuan raced to gold Tuesday evening, clocking a time of 12.35s at the Gyulai István Memorial, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event in Szekesfehervar, Hungary.

The 26 year old Commonwealth champion, making her first appearance at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold, beat her toughest rival and 2019 world champion Nia Ali of USA who came second in a time of 12.41s.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Ese Brume placed second at the women’s long jump event of the Gyulai István Memorial in Hungary on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old leaped a distance of 6.69m in the second round to place second behind Slovenia’s Milica Gardaševic who improved her former best of 6.71m – achieved in the second round – with a jump of 6.80m in the last round to win.

Blessing Okagbare is the last Nigerian to win at the event after speeding to an 11.11 finish to win the 100m event in 2017. It was her third win at the competition following wins in the long jump (6.84m) in 2011 and 10.92 over the 100m in 2016.

Quartermiler Regina George also recorded a win over the full lap race when she ran 52.11 in 2014.