… deceased passed on after aborting trip to Abuja-sources

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maoduguri

Vice President Kashim Shettima joined his successor, Borno Governor Babagana Zulum to attend the funeral rites of the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Usman Jidda Shuwa.

Shuwa passed away weekend shortly after aborting a scheduled plan to Abuja, sources said.

He was reportedly rushed to the hospital from the Maiduguri Airport where he was waiting to board flight to Abuja.

Shuwa was first appointed the Borno SSG on late June 2016 during the second tenure of Kashim Shettima as governor. He was repointed by Gov Zulum in 2019

Born on 14th February, 1958 in Bama Local Government, central part of Borno, the deceased was a fellow of the War College Abuja.

Many described him as a unique, dedicated and generous fellow. He will be remembered for his use of generous use of expressions during state functions. Such expressions like “the excellency of His Excellency” when referring to Zulum and “distinguishable distinguished senator” when introducing Kashim Shettima as senator, are among his several style of play on words at public occasions.

Former General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division Nigerian Army Maiduguri, Maj Gen Bulama Biu (retd) recalled his last moment with the late SSG.

“I was with him a few hours ago (Saturday evening) at the VIP lounge of Mohammed Buhari International Airport Maiduguri to board a flight. While waiting for the flight, we exchanged pleasantries and talked about the past while congratulating me on my successful retirement. .

“I went outside to gist with a friend shortly after boarding was announced. I proceeded to the aircraft thinking he had followed, but little did I know that he was rushed to the hospital while at the airport,” Biu said in his Facebook post.

He prayed Allah grants the government, family and friends of the deceased the strength to bear the shock of the sudden death.