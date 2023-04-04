Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, has said stakeholders are beacon of hope to the nation and the next administration would continue to tap from their wealth of experience.

He stated this when Governor Abubakar Sani Bello led him and his entourage on a visit to the two former Nigeria heads of state at their hill top residences.

Speaking to journalists, the Vice President-elect said the elder statesmen as stakeholders, have a lot to offer to humanity and the nation especially on issues that affect the nation.

“Stakeholders are beacon of hope and will continue to tap from their wealth of experience. They have a lot to offer the nation and humanity.

“We will continue to reach out to them for their advices, inputs and perspectives on issues confronting us as a nation”.

On what Niger State should expect in the next administration at the federal level, Senator Shetima assured Nigerlites of a new lease of life.

“There is no course for alarm as the challenges of the state will be adequately addressed,” he said.

He commended the present administration in the state under the leadership of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for ensuring relative peace in the state which he described as an essential ingredient for development.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello also led the Vice President-elect and his entourage to pay homage to the Emir of Minna, Dr. Umar Farouq Bahago where prayers were offered for the peace of the remaining electioneering process and success of Tinunbu / Shetima ticket.

The emire aslo appreciated the visit.