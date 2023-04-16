The supplementary elections that took place in Ogbaru Federal Constituency in Anambra State yesterday witnessed massive vote buying, thuggery and alleged ballot box snatching.

There were also reports of late arrival of the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the various polling units where the elections were supposed to take place.

In Okpoko community, polling materials were reportedly not delivered in about two polling units while in one polling unit, there was allegation of ballot box snatching. Okpoko happens to have a large voter population.

It was gathered that the result sheets for Asomugha polling unit 021 were not supplied while vote buying observably took place in Amiri polling unit 018 and Amazu polling unit 009.

It was gathered that some voters sold their votes at the cost of N10,000 per ballot. Some reportedly got up to N50,000.

There was also the presence of the state government officials who believably came around to protect the interest of their party at the polls.

There was also a report of ballot box snatching in Chiekweluo Mmaju polling unit 009.