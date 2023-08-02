By Henry Uche

Vitality Health International in partnership with Leadway Health, a subsidiary of Leadway Holdings and sister company of Leadway Assurance company Ltd, is offering Nigerians a healthier life experience through various health insurance packages.

At a press brief in Lagos recently, the Group said the health insurance product rewards people for healthy living as it focuses on wellbeing, aimed at positively impacting improving people’s health outcomes. Commenting, Tokunbo Alli, CEO of Leadway Health, says: “With our unique use of technology to provide ground-breaking health insurance, we provide customers with a better, smarter and more rewarding experience. Through this partnership with Vitality Health International, we want to play an important role in the efforts towards Universal Health Care (UHC) in Nigeria.

“Our goal is to help improve the provision of care and the quality of life for Vitality Health International members and their families, in order to accelerate the achievement of our collective vision. Leadway helps to provide deep in-market intelligence, so Vitality Health International can provide the Health Insurance and wellness offering which the Nigerians needs.

“By using quality health insurance offerings and technology, Leadway Health aims to achieve universal and quality health coverall for all Nigerians. Together, Vitality Health International and Leadway Health are committed to improving the quality of lives of Nigerians and African people – making the partnership mutually beneficial for both entities,” Alli said.

Similarly, Emma Knox, CEO of Vitality Health International, maintained that the organisation would stop at nothing to met its purpose- which is to make people live healthier, enhance and protect their lives.

Vitality boss averred that the shared-value model of the Vitality which is the foundation of its essence was to reward people for healthier behaviours, aimed to improve their physical and mental well-being, while improving productivity and decreasing the employer’s insurance or ‘health risk’. Through this model, Vitality is contributing towards a healthier society by making businesses and their employees healthier.

Knox added that as a data-driven organisation, a recent study shows that members on Vitality who achieved Diamond and Gold status on the rewards programme, were estimated to have reduced mortality risk as a result of healthier lifestyles, increasing their life expectancy to 87 years.

Knox said: “We are bringing a completely new type of health insurance to you. One that focuses on mental and physical wellness. Our offering was specifically developed for the African market. It is an innovative, digitally -enabled solution that promotes preventive screening and offers incentivised healthy behaviours through our exciting new cross-continental rewards partners. All three emerging trends offer a unique opportunity for Vitality Health International to make a significant impact in Nigeria.

“Our health insurance model, with the Vitality programme at its core, is highly relevant in the context of the changing landscape. Our unique healthcare solutions that reward healthy living can assist employer groups to manage employee health for the best business and individual outcomes. The shared-value model also brings down the insurance risk and improves performance as an insurer, aimed towards a healthier society,” she assured.

The health advocates posited that in line with World Malaria Day, it announced a partnership with social benefit organisation, ‘Goodbye Malaria’ to enhanced and protects people’s lives and to reduce the high incidence of malaria, a disease that is still taking an unrelenting toll on human health in Africa.

“We are known for rewarding healthy behaviours. Members are encouraged to ‘know their health’, take steps to improve their health and get rewarded for meeting their goals.

“By partnering with Goodbye Malaria, we are taking a significant step towards achieving this goal(improving healthy living). With collaboration, we can reduce the negative impact of malaria and save many lives on the continent” the groups added.