From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Godwin Aniefiok Isaac, popularly known as Skimmer Isaac, is making waves in the modeling industry across Africa and beyond.

Hailing from Edemaya, Ikot Abasi local area of Akwa Ibom state, Nigeria, the versatile entrepreneur holds multiple roles within the creative sphere. He is not only a Modelpreneur and model agent but also excels as a Creative Director, Photographer, and casting director. With his dedication and vision, he founded Skimmer Models Africa, which has swiftly become one of the leading modeling agencies on the continent.

Recalling his drive to become a successful entrepreneur, Skimmer said: “I have always being fascinated to prove myself to be an industrious and business-oriented individual, having successfully established ventures like Skimmer Hair Palace and Skimmer Logistics etc”.

A visionary and a benefactor, with a genuine love for entertainment. He revealed that his primary focus lies in utilizing his profession to empower and assist people in need.

“The drive for giving back to the community has been a source of inspiration for me. I am hoping to help create a pathway for as many talents within the entertainment industry” said Skimmer.

Skimmer has bagged several awards and recognitions for his exceptional contributions to the modeling world and his commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of others. Through his relentless efforts, he is uplifting aspiring models and artists while leaving a lasting mark on the entertainment landscape.