Fom Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A governorship aspirant in Ogun State under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Segun Showunmi, has called on the newly appointed Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Security, Nuhu Ribadu, to call Gov Dapo Abiodun to order, over in elevated thuggery and brigandage in the state.

Showunmi was reported to have been allegedly attacked at the entrance of an Ogun State High Court, where the Election Petitions Tribunal was sitting, by suspected loyalists of the All Progressives Congress (APC), last week.

But the PDP chieftain in a statement issued on Friday to congratulate the former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on his new appointment as the Special Adviser on Security to President Bola Tinubu, called on Ribadu to investigate the attacks on his person.

He noted that as a highly respected security chief, Ribadu must see to the probing of Governor Abiodun who he alleged to have elevated thuggery and brigandage to an unacceptable level culminating into the violent attack he allegedly suffered within the precinct of Ogun State High Court about two weeks ago.

Showunmi said he was surprised that up till now, the governor who is the Chief Security Officer of the state has refused to say anything about this unwarranted attack against him despite the fact that the whole ugly incident was captured by the media.

“I write you to bring to your notice a major security challenge I have, a type I have never experienced in over 30 years of speaking truth to power in this country.

“It is about the government of Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, he has elevated thuggery and brigandage to such an unacceptable level, the high point of it is that a few weeks ago, I was violently attacked within the precinct of the Ogun State High Court while simply minding my business, much more embarrassing was that it was in full view of the Nigeria police.

“The images are all over the media.

As if to lend credence to this criminality the chief security officer of the state Dapo Abiodun in the most uncivilized manner has pretended that nothing happened.

“Sir, I write you so that you may know that this type of activity is what lead others to recruit their militia which metamorphosed into the crisis we are just about now stemming in the Northeast, it is my view that light arms and soldiers of fortunes are all over the place within our sub-region.

“Please ask for a detailed explanation of this event sir and send a very clear warning to politicians especially Governor Dapo Abiodun that this rubbish will not be tolerated

“While he was busy running deals in Nigeria, men like I were busy looking for how to get Nigeria to work, you may ask Mr President, that he may tell you that this democracy was fought and won at great personal act of sacrifice.

I plead with you to please look into this for it is an ill wind that harbours no good.

“Congratulations sir and be assured of my service at the drop of a hat. You are not like most of them as such a lot of us are praying along with you and wishing you success”, Showunmi stated in the statement.