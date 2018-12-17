New coach of Villarreal, Luis Garcia has heaped praises on rave of the moment Samuel Chukwueze after his goal in Friday’s Europa League 2-0 win over Spartak Moscow.

Chukwueze opened scoring for the Yellow Submarines in the 16th minutes in the game which saw them progress to the round of 32 of the Europa League as group winners.

The game ‎was the first for new manager Garcia who took over from Javi Calleja who was sacked during the week after a poor run of form, which has put the team among the clubs battling to remain in the La Liga.

Speaking on the impact of Chukwueze yesterday, the coach said he was told about the ability of the Nigerian upon his arrival at the club before explaining why he played him in a role behind the main striker.

“I was told about Chukwueze. He’s got speed, spark, he can dribble. He’s a jewel we have to take care of”, the coach said the game.