Villarreal owner and president Fernando Roig Alonso has knocked AC Milan’s weak attempt at signing Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze.

AC Milan have prioritised the purchase of Chukwueze this summer, with the Italian giants looking to revamp their attack. Reports suggest Milan have personal agreement settled with the Nigerian forward. Negotiation has also reportedly kickoff between Milan and Villarreal. Chukwueze’s contract will expire next summer. Still, Villarreal want €30 million for the player who won the best player in La Liga last term. However, Milan are only willing to part with €20 million, which could drag negotiations.

Fernando Roig Alonso has revealed he is not looking forward to haggling with AC Milan, especially when the Italians claim they have no money to spend.

Roig Alonso recalls the time AC Milan wanted Villarreal’s defender Mateo Musacchio, with negotiations dragging on for weeks before the 19-time Scudetto winners finally paid €18 million for the Argentine.

Speaking to Spanish outlet AS (via Milan News), Roig Alonso mocked Milan: “I don’t know if Milan are interested in the player (Chukwueze).

“But if the interest is the same as when they came for Mateo Musacchio, with Dr. Galliani in the lead, and they said they had no money, then let’s eat fideuà (typical dish of the Valencian Community, ed), and we go home.”

2015 FIFA U17 World Cup winner Chukwueze has been with Villarreal since 2018. The 24-year-old won the Europa League with the Yellow Submarines in 2021.