From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The people of the Ekiugbo Community in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo State, have begged the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II to wade in and help restore peace to the area to foster rapid development in their community.

In their petition, the Ekiugbo people said, “The former Odionwere of our village, Pa. Alex Omoigui died in December 2015. As is the custom in Benin Kingdom, Pa. Igbinokhuihe Omoruyi was the next in line of succession. The Okhuaihe priesthood is not by inheritance and as such, the Okhuaihe priest is the number two.”

They disclosed that when the demise of Pa Omoigui was brought to the notice of the Benin monarch, he ordered the Okhuaihe priest to act as the Odionwere until the necessary rites were performed to pave the way for the installation of Pa Igbinokhuaihe Omoruyi as a substitute Odionwere for about three years.

Going further, the petitioners stated that Pa Omoruyi was installed as the Odionwere of Ekiugbo Village on 10th October 2019 and as the third-anniversary celebration was going on, on 10th October 2021 “about ten vehicles loaded with hoodlums fully armed with machetes and sophisticated weapons suddenly appeared.

“They drove straight to the Odionwere’s house and chased everybody including the invited guests who had arrived into the bush.

“They burnt the community town hall, they also burnt cars”, they alleged in their petition.

They however appealed to the Oba of Benin to help them restore peace to their community.

“We sincerely and humbly appeal to you sir, to use your good office to intervene in this matter.

“The primary cause of this mayhem is the refusal of the Okhuaihe chief priest (Okhuomaronyi Erhunmwuse) to accept His Royal Majesty’s verdict to serve under the Odionwere of the community. The village has known no peace ever since.

“Umogun, as our royal father with the wisdom of King Solomon, the above-enumerated events may not have reached you formally, hence this letter.

“We believe in your royal authority to reverse these ugly trends, restore peace and justice, ensure traditional systems are adhered to strictly, that people have access to their land of birth, restoration of communal living, love and unity among the Ekiougbo people in all these our royal majesty is capable of doing for us.

“We count on your royal support and direction,” they said.