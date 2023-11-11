From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

Vigilantes in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State have succeeded in killing three kidnappers terrorising the area.

The success of the operation according to the local vigilantes in Makurdi area of Ngaski was sequel to the arrest of their informants who cooperated in exposing the hideouts of the kidnappers in the forest.

This was disclosed to newsmen by the Director of Security, Cabinet Office , Birnin Kebbi,

AbdulRahman Usman.

He explained that following intelligence information which led to the arrest of the bandits’ informant , the informant agreed to take the vigilantes to the bandits’ hideout in the forest who engaged the vigilantes in an exchange of gunfire.

“Security reports we received from the Makurdi area ward, Ngaski local Government Area by our vigilantes yesterday led to the arrest of an informant who promised to take our men to the kidnappers’ hideout.

He narrated that the local vigilantes spent the night until in the morning between the hours of 3:30am – 4:30am when they successfully over powered the criminals as a result of exchange of gunfire and killed the three bandits .

The vigilantes, he happily said, came back home safely without sustaining any injury .

AbdulRahman commended the gallant efforts of the local vigilantes who according to him have been complimenting the efforts of other security operatives in combating the menace of recurring banditry.

He also said that the successes recorded in addressing security challenges in the state were not unconnected to the support accorded to security agencies in the state by the Kauran Gwandu-led administration in consonance with his policy agenda to give security topmost priority in the State.