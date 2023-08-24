From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Army headquarters in Abuja, have described the video making the rounds on the social media over the alleged capturing of one it’s Armoured Personnel Carrier(APC), by a terrorist leader, Turji Bello, as fake, fabricated and stage managed.

The army says the analysis of the video clip shows that it was doctored to suit the desires of the perpetrators as all Nigerian Army vehicles including its APCs have NA inscribed on their number plates, which is conspicuously missing on the reportedly captured APC in the video.

It has therefore urged the public to be wary of misinformation and propaganda employed by the insurgents and other criminal groups aimed at instilling fears and disrupting the peace and security of our nation.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known, in a statement issued in Abuja.

Nwachukwu’s statement reads;

The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a viral unsubstantiated and apparently fabricated video clip circulating on the social media, portraying stage managed capture of Nigerian Army Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) by Turji Bello, one of the infamous terrorists leaders in North West Nigeria.

The NA wishes to emphatically state that there was no such incident that involved the capture of any of its APCs within the theatre of operations in the North West, as mischievously and falsely portrayed in the video.

Analysis of the video clip reveals that the video was doctored, as NA vehicles including APCs have NA inscribed on the number plates, which is conspicuously missing on the reportedly captured APC in the video.

Additionally, on our record the entire events captured in the footage was not an occurrence that took place at any point in time within the shores of Nigeria, rather available data point to it, as an event that occured in Burkina Faso some time in 2021. Further investigation showed that the same video was posted on Facebook on 9 November 2021 with URL https://web.facebook.com/watch/?v=1544154362616622.

Furthermore the NA maintains a high level of vigilance and professionalism in safeguarding own armoured vehicles by ensuring that they are not compromised by any criminal element.

The NA therefore urges the public to be wary of misinformation and propaganda employed by the insurgents, aimed at precipitating fear and disrupting the peace and security of our nation.

The NA remains committed to protecting the lives and property of our citizens and will continue to work tirelessly to maintain peace and stability across the country.

The NA will continue to provide updates on its operations and activities through official channels to ensure accurate and reliable information reach the public.

The NA appreciates the support and cooperation of the public, as we strive to ensure a secure and peaceful Nigeria for all.