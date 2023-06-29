By Rita Okoye

Veteran Nollywood actress Iyabo Oko – real name, Sidikat Odunkanwi has died at the age of 61.

Iyabo Oko (Sidikat Odunkanwi), a veteran Yoruba actress died in the late hours of Wednesday according to an account of her daughter who broke the news via social media.

According to reports, Iyabo Oko, who has been away from the movie scene for years now, has been battling with ill health which has now led to her untimely demise.

Though details of her death haven’t been made public, her daughter, Bisi Aisha, a female soldier confirmed the news of her death.

She wrote, “May ur soul Rest in Peace Mummy”.

Her death is coming a few weeks after her junior colleague, Murphy Afolabi died in a controversial circumstances.

You would recall that the veteran actress had reportedly died in January this year and later woke up after about three hours, but ever since then, the actress has never had it easy as she had since been hospitalized until her recent reported demise.

She was born on the 15th of November 1960 in Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State.