By Rita Okoye

Veteran Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor is soliciting financial donations from Nigerians over the illness he is currently battling with.

The actor was recorded on his hospital bed as he explained how he got paralyzed after suffering a stroke on a movie location.

However, because his condition showed no signs of recovery, he was sent to Nnewi Teaching Hospital in Anambra, where he is still receiving treatment.

Amaechi went on to explain that seven months ago, on a day fated for misfortune, he had just wrapped up a taxing shoot alongside his colleagues Emeka Ani, Patience Ozokwo, Rita Edochie, and Ebele Okaro on a movie set. Just as he was preparing to hit the road in his car, he found himself suddenly struck by a debilitating stroke.

Since that day, the actor revealed that his stroke condition has been deteriorating.

He can no longer move his legs or walk independently, and half of his body is now paralyzed. He apologized for not sharing this publicly earlier, as he never anticipated the illness would persist for so long.

He, however, begged Nigerians to help him raise money for treatment.

He revealed that his paralysis has caused significant swelling in parts of his body and rendered him unable to eat.

He also noted that during his three-month stay at the current hospital, they have run out of the necessary medications for his treatment.

A few weeks ago, another veteran actor John Okafor also known as Mr Ibu announced that he was also battling severe health challenges that might led to the amputation of his legs. He pleaded for financial support from well meaning Nigerians.